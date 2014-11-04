UCA members have a responsibility to improve upon the conditions that help to build strong positive interactions among all human beings. The UCA member is a risk taker who challenges the status quo and hopes to bring about change. UCA members continually strive to improve their leadership abilities by engaging in a self directed program of personal reflection and introspection.



He/she has a genuine concern for the welfare of fellow students and works consistently in a responsible, productive and open manner within the diverse campus community. UC Ambassadors can be seen supporting the following campus events: Orientation, Family Day, Homecoming, Graduation.



The premise of the UCA program is centered on the concepts of Servant Leadership as developed by Robert K. Greenleaf. The Ursinus College Ambassador program is sponsored by the Leadership Development & Student Activities Office.