Student Organizations
Student-Athletic Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.)The Ursinus College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is an organization of student-athlete leaders who represent the best interests of the student-athlete experience at Ursinus College, within the Centennial Conference and within the NCAA Division III.
SAAC is dedicated to promoting excellence in academics and athletics, sportsmanship, citizenship and volunteerism while serving a liaison function between the college’s student athletes, and the athletic administration.
Promote communication between athletics, administration, faculty, student-athletes and the Ursinus community.
• Disseminate athletic department information
• Provide feedback and insight into athletic department issues.
• Generate a student-athlete voice within the campus athletic department formulation of policies.
• Build a sense of community within the athletics program involving all athletics teams.
• Solicit student-athlete responses to proposed conference and NCAA legislation.
• Organize community service efforts.
• Create a vehicle for student-athlete representation on campus-wide committees.
• Promote a positive student-athlete image on campus