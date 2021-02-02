Student-Athletic Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.)

Visit SAAC WebPage

SAAC is dedicated to promoting excellence in academics and athletics, sportsmanship, citizenship and volunteerism while serving a liaison function between the college’s student athletes, and the athletic administration.

Promote communication between athletics, administration, faculty, student-athletes and the Ursinus community.

• Disseminate athletic department information

• Provide feedback and insight into athletic department issues.

• Generate a student-athlete voice within the campus athletic department formulation of policies.

• Build a sense of community within the athletics program involving all athletics teams.

• Solicit student-athlete responses to proposed conference and NCAA legislation.

• Organize community service efforts.

• Create a vehicle for student-athlete representation on campus-wide committees.

• Promote a positive student-athlete image on campus