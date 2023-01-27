Student Organizations
HillelOriginally founded as the Jewish Student Organization in 1979, Ursinus Hillel is the center for Jewish student activities on campus.
In our newly renovated house with a fully-equipped kosher kitchen, we gather on Fridays to cook and enjoy Shabbat dinner with students from all parts of campus, share in monthly Bagel Brunches, learn together during weekly lunch and learns, and celebrate all of the Jewish Holidays. We invite all students to come to the house to learn about and engage in Jewish life.
Shabbat Dinner
Building the Sukkah
Cooking Latkes
Happy Hanukkah
Jess blessings
Latke Dinner
Latke Taste Testing
Shabbat Guests
Sukkah building