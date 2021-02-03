Student Organizations
oSTEMA nationwide professional association focused on supporting and advancing LGBTQ students in STEM fields.
oSTEM is one of the latest clubs at Ursinus. The chapter’s executive board has been busy planning fun activities and events, as well as identifying professional development resources for its members, such as workshops with the Office of Career and Post-Graduate Development; webinars; the Job, Internship and Networking Fair; and speakers who can discuss the topics that are impacting members of the LGBTQ community who are currently in the workforce.