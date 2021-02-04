Request Info
Home
Student Organizations
Heart & Seoul
Student Organizations
Heart & Seoul
Heart & Seoul strives to bring the excitement of K-pop and Korean culture! We will offer a variety of opportunities to experience Korean culture through cultural events, K-pop dance workshops and performances, and more.
Join us on Instagram