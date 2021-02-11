Student Organizations
V.IRTU.E (Virtual Ursinus Service)
February 11, 2021V.IRTU.E (Virtual Ursinus Service) is the newest addition to Ursinus’ clubs and extracurricular activities. Founded and organized in 2020, Virtue has been able to reach out to various organizations and allow Ursinus students access to community service virtually.
According to its mission statement: “It shall be the purpose, objective, or mission of V.IRTU.E to provide a completely virtual, student run community service program; making service more accessible to students from all majors and interests around campus.” Virtue is the first completely student-run club to offer virtual community-service opportunities. Read more from recent Grizzly article