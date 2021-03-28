English and Theater Double Major Plays with Business Idea and Scores

Kate Foley ’23 (center) with (left to right) Ruby Serafin ’20, Liam Worcheck ’22, Jessica Celli ’22, and Benjamin Johnson ’20 in “The Complete History of Ursinus College [Abridged]”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working parents have struggled with meeting the needs of their jobs while simultaneously tending to children who are not only learning from home but also spending less time with friends. Kate Foley ’23 and her family created a business that could help.

“My mom noticed that parents are feeling a little overwhelmed these days. So we decided to create a business to lessen the burden, a kind of virtual parents’ helper,” Kate told Jeff Falk in an article for LebTown.

The venture, which is called Gamer Pal, allows parents to book hourly appointments for kids to play age-appropriate video games with Kate’s brother, Max.

While Max is the official “Gamer Pal” who handles the one-on-one gaming side of the business, Kate serves as the administrative executive, a role that includes overseeing the marketing, managing the Facebook page, communicating with parents, and scheduling appointments.

They recently added events specifically geared toward fans of Among Us. “The video game Among Us is hugely popular among kids right now, but there are a lot of tricky parts to it that limited kids from playing or made parents hesitant about the game,” said Kate.

“We started hosting hourlong events so kids could register to play with other children their age in a safe, private game lobby. All of the kids interacted in our protected Zoom call, run by Max, so they could communicate about the game without having to utilize the in-game chat feature whatsoever. It’s been a big hit for kids and parents.”

Kate, an English major who minors in creative writing and is seeking a literary agent to publish her YA contemporary romance novel, recently stepped in front of the screen to share her creative talents as well. Writer Pal, an offshoot of Gamer Pal, was a series of six creative writing workshops for kids. Kate covered topics such as short stories, poetry, and fan fiction.

Like Gamer Pal, this new addition to the duo’s virtual offerings was also covered in the press, in Lebanon Daily News. Hmm, you might say their marketing person’s got game.

To learn more about Gamer Pal, visit their Facebook page.