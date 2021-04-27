Ursinus delegation wins award at 2021 National Model United Nations conference

Ursinus students have been attending the National Model United Nations conference for over 50 years. During those 50 years, 2020 was the first year that the conference had to be held virtual. Seventeen students from Ursinus overcame the challenges of preparing for this conference throughout a year shaped by the pandemic. Under the leadership of head delegate Maggie Frymoyer ’21, the delegates negotiated with over thousand participants from all over the world for several days over issues ranging from pandemic preparedness to climate change and sustainable development.

The opening ceremony started with a familiar face for the Ursinus community: Carolyn Strainic ’11, a former Model UN delegate at Ursinus and now herself a diplomat at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, delivered opening remarks and introduced the conference’s keynote speaker. Notably, most of this year’s delegation attended a Model UN conference for the first time. Despite having little MUN experience, the students navigated the virtual conference environment so well that their work was recognized with a delegation award.

The following students were part of the 2021 delegation:

Ursinus students from any major can participate in Model United Nations. The program is coordinated by the faculty advisor, Dr. Johannes Karreth, an assistant professor of Politics and International Relations.