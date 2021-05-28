Berman Museum of Art Named Best in Montgomery County

The Philip and Muriel Berman Museum at Ursinus College has been named the best museum in Montgomery County by Montco Happening magazine. The publication creates an annual “best of” list of county retailers and institutions, based on votes from the general public.

“We’re proud to be named the best museum in Montgomery County,” said Lisa Tremper Hanover, interim director of operations of the Berman Museum. “It’s especially exciting to have reopened to the public on May 19 so everyone can visit and see our current exhibitions and outdoor sculpture collection in person.”

In the months the museum has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berman has established a virtual gallery with 3D exhibitions, including Shannon Collis’ “Strata” and “François Gilot: Her Journey Through Portraiture” which may be viewed online at ursinus.edu/berman.

Among the current exhibitions online and in the museum is “Testaments,” photographer Kris Graves’ homage to contemporary Black experience. Eighty portraits and video images of Black subjects reveal uniqueness through brilliant, richly hued color.

The exhibition includes a projected image of George Floyd on a graffiti-covered monument of Robert E. Lee—itself a work of art by Alex Criqui and Dustin Klein—taken at the height of Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Graves’ instantly iconic image was displayed on the January 2021 cover of National Geographic magazine. Graves’ image poignantly captures the commanding graphic potency of Floyd’s visage, rendered solely in light, visually overtaking the material substantiality of bronze and stone.

The museum will be closed to the public from May 31 through June 10 for exhibition changes.