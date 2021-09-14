Anime Club

The goal of the Ursinus Anime Club is to provide a welcoming and entertaining environment to view and appreciate Japanese animation on a weekly basis. We strive to foster an understanding and respect for the artform and celebrate and facilitate connections to the works with audiences of all backgrounds. Through the consumption of various anime movies and TV series, our club seeks to spread an appreciation for the versatile medium of anime throughout campus, and to facilitate the critical analysis of our subject matter.