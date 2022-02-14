Ursinus College Sports Network (UCSN)
UC Sports Network is a prerecorded 5-10 minute broadcast that will serve as the flagship program for all Ursinus College sports news. The show covers various sports teams and athletes from Ursinus and showcases highlights, recaps, and interviews of weekly games.
UCSN’s mission is to provide Ursinus students, faculty, parents, and anyone else watching with an original, entertaining, and informative broadcast that recaps and previews games, while combining interesting segments.
