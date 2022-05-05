Chemistry Department Presents 2022 Senior Awards!

Chemistry Department Seniors (Class of 2022) standing on their favorite elements. From left to right: Matt Alfrey, Matt Seeburger, Samantha Knepper, Kevin Brown, Biagio DiGinto, Evan Yanagawa, Alyssa St. Jean, and Paige D’Elia.

On Tuesday May 3, the chemistry department celebrated its graduating seniors and honored several students with end-of-year awards during an afternoon presentation in Pfahler Hall’s Musser Auditorium, followed by a reception at the IDC Periodic Table Plaza.

The following students earned chemistry awards this year:

The American Chemical Society Scholastic Achievement Award: Alyssa St. Jean

The Chemistry Laboratory Technique Award: Paige D’Elia

American Chemical Society Award in Analytical Chemistry: Ethan Belville and Max Valeriano

Ursinus First-Year Chemistry Achievement Award: Grace DeCostanza and Brock Dyer

American Chemical Society Division of Inorganic Chemistry Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry: Danny Leach

The American Chemical Society Award in Organic Chemistry: Evan Yanagawa

The Ursinus College Chemistry Department Award in Organic Chemistry: Jake Sasso

The American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry: Alyssa St. Jean

The department’s graduating seniors are Matt Alfrey, D.J. Baird, Kevin Brown, Biagio DiGinto, Paige D’Elia, Samantha Knepper, Matt Seeburger, Alyssa St. Jean, and Evan Yanagawa. Five students (D’Elia, Knepper, Seeburger, St. Jean, and Yanagawa) earned ACS certified degrees.

Congratulations to our award winners and our graduating seniors!