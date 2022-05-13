Phi Beta Kappa Chapter Marks 30th Anniversary with Induction of Nearly 50 Members
In keeping with a tradition that was established when Phi Beta Kappa first formed on campus in 1992, the Tau of Pennsylvania Chapter inducted a new class of members ahead of the annual commencement ceremony.
Ursinus is one of only 10 percent of colleges and universities to nationally host a chapter. This year, 45 seniors and four juniors were inducted into the prestigious honor society. Two members of the class of 2022 were inducted last year as juniors. Twenty sophomores with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) were awarded the John M. Wickersham Book Prize.
“The students inducted this year come from all departments and programs, and they embody Phi Beta Kappa’s commitment to love of learning and liberal education,” said Mark Ellison, the David Laucks Hain professor of chemistry and president of Ursinus’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. “In spite of the immense challenges they faced due to the pandemic, they achieved at the highest levels. As the chapter celebrates the 30th anniversary of our founding, I cannot think of a better group of excellent students to set the example for the next 30 years and beyond.”
To be eligible for consideration, a GPA of 3.50 for seniors and 3.75 for juniors is required, as well as completion of a full year of intermediate level language in college. Additional qualities and factors taken into consideration include nominees’ intellectual curiosity, character, breadth of academic program, and service to the community.
Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., to form a student society devoted to liberal education and intellectual fellowship. More than 800 Ursinus alumni have joined Phi Beta Kappa since its inception at Urisnus.
Class of 2022
Benjamin Antill
Allison Bilyk
Emma Brown
Ashly Chavez
Emily Crocker
Rosella Cuomo
Kevyn Dewees
Finnleigh Doherty
Kareem Elghawy
Carlie Esposito
Joshua Grahame
Gabriela Howell
Kathryn Hunt
Alana Huynh
Ashley Kaminski
Simba Kanjanda
Thomas Katzenmoyer
Erica Kitterman
Aidan Klassen
Annalise Koup
Sophie Lear
Amy Litofsky
Tristen Maraglio
Jenna Marcopul
Jamie Mayer
Colin McCarty
Kyle Merlo
Andrew Moore
Abigail Peabody
Gabrielle Pitt
Elisa Rodriguez
Katie Rogers
Steven Rose
Jacob Ross
Kayla Ruiz
Madeline Russell
Brandon Slaboda
Michael Spirk
Kenyon Sprankle
Alyssa St. Jean
Jake Stackpole
Miranda Staley
Amanda Weber
Liam Worcheck
Brooke Yanaga
(Jenna Menapace and Jess Wun are members of the Class of 2022 who were inducted as juniors.)
Class of 2023
Rachel Arthur
Connor Donovan
Kate Foley
Mackenzie Owens
John M. Wickersham Book Award Recipients
Brooke Adams
Anna Albright
Raizel Alli
Jose Arbelo
Abigail Behm
Alexandra Bender
Elliot Cetinski
Evan Coffey
Madelyn Cooper
Olivia Cross
Ethan Cuthbertson
Samantha Holden
Samuel Houser
Daniel Leach
Sophie Louis
Chase Portaro
Kipp Ransome
Liam Reilly
Natalie Rubinkam
John Sasso