2021 Hall of Fame Inductees
Congratulations to the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees! Read the list of alumni and their accomplishments here.
The following alumni were welcomed into the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for Athletes on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Pam Chlad
Received the Blanche Schultz Award
John Ackerman ’87
Lindsay Cappa ’08
Remy Cousart ’11
Kira Oldham Curtis ’10
Lindsey Doutt ’11
Michael R. Gizzi ’03
Kristen Grimmel ’05
Lauren A. Davis ’10
Travis Youngs ’10
View the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee’s athletic accomplishments here.
Quick Links
Contact
Alumni Relations Team
Phone: 610-409-3585
Email: ucalumni@ursinus.edu