Health Sciences Students Share Internship Experiences

During the annual Health Sciences Symposium, students have the opportunity to present information on internships they had completed in various Healthcare sectors to faculty and their fellow students.

During the recent HS Internship Symposium, UC students majoring in Health Sciences  shared information and reflections on their internship experiences.  Internship experiences were presented in a variety of formats, including posters, slide shows and interactive displays.  Students attending the event were able to gain knowledge on obtaining internships, potential venues to investigate and the range of internship possibilities within various Healthcare sectors. In addition, students answered questions relating to internship types, locations, and reflections with peers and faculty while enjoying light refreshments. Lecturer, Elizabeth Bain, provided internship coordination and mentorship.  The evening was a great success for all of our students!

Session 1 Powerpoint Presentations

Presenter

Internship Experience

Location

Mary Abraham

Health/ Rehabilitation

Medical Rehab. Centers of Phila.,Plymouth Meeting, PA

Victoria Flint

Ophthalmology

Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, North Wales, PA

Justin Giordano

Physical Therapy

Next Level Physical Therapy, South Hampton, PA

Ashley Kelly

Health/Physical Fitness

Newtown Health Club, Newtown, PA

Ben Konah

Health/Physical Fitness

Upper Darby High School, Upper Darby, PA

Jake Ojert

Physical Therapy

Fitness Physical Therapy, Warrington, PA

Gavin Range

Health/Physical Fitness

LA Fitness, West Goshen, PA

Anthony Reginelli

Chiropractic

Family Care Chiropractic, Springfield, PA

Evelyn Rubino

Nursing

Tower Health Reading Hospital, Reading, PA

Sara Sullivan

Physical Therapy

Excel Physical Therapy, Springfield, PA

Scott Weinkowitz

Health/Physical Fitness

9 Round Kickboxing Fitness, Bothell, WA

Session 2
Poster Presentations

Presenter

Internship Experience

Location

Rebecca Chernoff

Physical Therapy

Virtua Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Voorhees, NJ

Alyssa DeLorme

Gym Coach/Counselor

Woodward Camp, Woodward, PA

Abigail Ferguson

PT Care Assistant

Geisinger Medical Center

Emma Fox

Nursing

St. Luke’s University Health, Bethlehem, PA

Emma Kail

Dental Health

Matthews Dental Associates, Hockessin, DE

Devon Kimbel

Pharmaceutical

Life Tree Pharmacy, Collegeville, PA

Brooke Ludwig

Community Health

Wellspan Health, York, PA

Daniel Maloney

Health/Physical Fitness

Ironphysio, Feasterville/Trevose, PA

Evangeline Nesslage

Physical Therapy

Prime Physical Therapy, Eldersburg, PA

Joshua Odebode

Physical Therapy

Hands On Physical Therapy, Reading, PA

Yash Patel

Physical Therapy

Inner Circle Physical Therapy, Langhorne, PA

Morgan Raley

Physical Therapy

Breakthru PT & Fitness, Mount Laurel, NJ

Madison Vinovrski

Physical/Aquatic Therapy

Advance PT & Aquatic Therapy, Springfield, PA

Paige Weidman

Exer. Physiology/Wgt. Mgmt. & Bariatric Surgery

Penn Medicine General Health, Lancaster, PA

