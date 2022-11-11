Health Sciences Students Share Internship Experiences
During the annual Health Sciences Symposium, students have the opportunity to present information on internships they had completed in various Healthcare sectors to faculty and their fellow students.
During the recent HS Internship Symposium, UC students majoring in Health Sciences shared information and reflections on their internship experiences. Internship experiences were presented in a variety of formats, including posters, slide shows and interactive displays. Students attending the event were able to gain knowledge on obtaining internships, potential venues to investigate and the range of internship possibilities within various Healthcare sectors. In addition, students answered questions relating to internship types, locations, and reflections with peers and faculty while enjoying light refreshments. Lecturer, Elizabeth Bain, provided internship coordination and mentorship. The evening was a great success for all of our students!
Health Sciences Department Journal Club
Session 1 Powerpoint Presentations
|
Presenter
|
Internship Experience
|
Location
|
Mary Abraham
|
Health/ Rehabilitation
|
Medical Rehab. Centers of Phila.,Plymouth Meeting, PA
|
Victoria Flint
|
Ophthalmology
|
Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, North Wales, PA
|
Justin Giordano
|
Physical Therapy
|
Next Level Physical Therapy, South Hampton, PA
|
Ashley Kelly
|
Health/Physical Fitness
|
Newtown Health Club, Newtown, PA
|
Ben Konah
|
Health/Physical Fitness
|
Upper Darby High School, Upper Darby, PA
|
Jake Ojert
|
Physical Therapy
|
Fitness Physical Therapy, Warrington, PA
|
Gavin Range
|
Health/Physical Fitness
|
LA Fitness, West Goshen, PA
|
Anthony Reginelli
|
Chiropractic
|
Family Care Chiropractic, Springfield, PA
|
Evelyn Rubino
|
Nursing
|
Tower Health Reading Hospital, Reading, PA
|
Sara Sullivan
|
Physical Therapy
|
Excel Physical Therapy, Springfield, PA
|
Scott Weinkowitz
|
Health/Physical Fitness
|
9 Round Kickboxing Fitness, Bothell, WA
Session 2
Poster Presentations
|
Presenter
|
Internship Experience
|
Location
|
Rebecca Chernoff
|
Physical Therapy
|
Virtua Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Voorhees, NJ
|
Alyssa DeLorme
|
Gym Coach/Counselor
|
Woodward Camp, Woodward, PA
|
Abigail Ferguson
|
PT Care Assistant
|
Geisinger Medical Center
|
Emma Fox
|
Nursing
|
St. Luke’s University Health, Bethlehem, PA
|
Emma Kail
|
Dental Health
|
Matthews Dental Associates, Hockessin, DE
|
Devon Kimbel
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Life Tree Pharmacy, Collegeville, PA
|
Brooke Ludwig
|
Community Health
|
Wellspan Health, York, PA
|
Daniel Maloney
|
Health/Physical Fitness
|
Ironphysio, Feasterville/Trevose, PA
|
Evangeline Nesslage
|
Physical Therapy
|
Prime Physical Therapy, Eldersburg, PA
|
Joshua Odebode
|
Physical Therapy
|
Hands On Physical Therapy, Reading, PA
|
Yash Patel
|
Physical Therapy
|
Inner Circle Physical Therapy, Langhorne, PA
|
Morgan Raley
|
Physical Therapy
|
Breakthru PT & Fitness, Mount Laurel, NJ
|
Madison Vinovrski
|
Physical/Aquatic Therapy
|
Advance PT & Aquatic Therapy, Springfield, PA
|
Paige Weidman
|
Exer. Physiology/Wgt. Mgmt. & Bariatric Surgery
|
Penn Medicine General Health, Lancaster, PA