Health Sciences Students Share Internship Experiences

During the recent HS Internship Symposium, UC students majoring in Health Sciences shared information and reflections on their internship experiences. Internship experiences were presented in a variety of formats, including posters, slide shows and interactive displays. Students attending the event were able to gain knowledge on obtaining internships, potential venues to investigate and the range of internship possibilities within various Healthcare sectors. In addition, students answered questions relating to internship types, locations, and reflections with peers and faculty while enjoying light refreshments. Lecturer, Elizabeth Bain, provided internship coordination and mentorship. The evening was a great success for all of our students!

Health Sciences Department Journal Club

Session 1 Powerpoint Presentations

Presenter Internship Experience Location Mary Abraham Health/ Rehabilitation Medical Rehab. Centers of Phila.,Plymouth Meeting, PA Victoria Flint Ophthalmology Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, North Wales, PA Justin Giordano Physical Therapy Next Level Physical Therapy, South Hampton, PA Ashley Kelly Health/Physical Fitness Newtown Health Club, Newtown, PA Ben Konah Health/Physical Fitness Upper Darby High School, Upper Darby, PA Jake Ojert Physical Therapy Fitness Physical Therapy, Warrington, PA Gavin Range Health/Physical Fitness LA Fitness, West Goshen, PA Anthony Reginelli Chiropractic Family Care Chiropractic, Springfield, PA Evelyn Rubino Nursing Tower Health Reading Hospital, Reading, PA Sara Sullivan Physical Therapy Excel Physical Therapy, Springfield, PA Scott Weinkowitz Health/Physical Fitness 9 Round Kickboxing Fitness, Bothell, WA

Session 2

Poster Presentations