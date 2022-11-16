Model UN team visits OAS, wins awards at DC conference

A group of eight Ursinus students attended the National Model United Nations conference in Washington, D.C. in early November, representing Panama. The delegates negotiated with several hundred other students from the United States and abroad over topics such as migration and development, global vaccine distribution, and sustainable economic growth. Before the conference, the students had the opportunity to visit the Organization of American States, the world’s oldest regional organization. The work of the Ursinus delegation was recognized with a delegation award, and the research leading up to the conference by Hira Khattak ’23 and Jack Flynn ’23 received a separate position paper award. Congratulations to all delegates! A larger group of Ursinus students will attend the National Model United Nations conference in New York City in April 2023.