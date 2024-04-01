TIAA’s Live Webinars

June 4 - 12 p.m. - Write your next chapter: 5 steps to setting your retirement date

Learn the steps to take when deciding when the time is right to retire, including assessing and addressing your finances.



June 12 - 2 p.m. - Charting your course: A financial guide for women

Our goal is to help give you an idea of where you are, figure out where you want to be and, of course, consider how you are going to get there.



June 20 - 3 p.m. - The starting line: Beginning to save for retirement

Sometimes it’s hard to think about retirement when you’re just starting out in your career. The truth is, that’s when thinking ahead can do the most good!



June 25 - 1 p.m. - Take control of your financial life: 5 steps to managing money and debt

If you’re just starting out or want to improve your day-to-day financial skills, this webinar will help you learn how to manage your money and balance your priorities so you can enjoy life now and save for the future.



