Women’s Lacrosse Alumni

Kylie Cherneskie ’21

Hi everyone! My name is Kylie Cherneskie, and I graduated from Ursinus in 2021. I majored in biology and minored in both environmental studies and biostatistics. While at Ursinus, I played lacrosse and was a part of both the Newman Society and Sustainability Fellows. I am currently living in Philadelphia and am working on my master’s in environmental science at Drexel University. I am completing a thesis project in coastal wetland ecology. My project focuses on how drainage affects coastal wetlands as sea levels rise and hydrologic modifications to tidal marshes are converting more wetlands into open water.



At Ursinus, I did research with Dr. Denise Finney in her agroecology lab. The work I performed has prepared me for the lab work I need to do for my master’s thesis project. I am thankful to have gotten two years of experience in an ecology lab at Ursinus. It definitely made the transition to graduate-level lab work much easier.



As a sustainability fellow, I was able to lead projects in waste diversion. One semester, I was the student coordinator of the Sustainable Move-out at the end of the school year. Another project that I worked on was a social media-based campaign about what can and cannot be recycled on campus. I loved my role as a Sustainability Fellow because I really felt as though I was making an impact on our campus’ carbon footprint.

Taylor DeBernardi ’18

My time at Ursinus taught me many life lessons that I will carry with me throughout the rest of my life. I was a member of the women’s lacrosse team all four years where I developed relationships with teammates that will last a lifetime.

I am currently coaching lacrosse at both the middle and high school levels in Conestoga School District where I am lucky enough to share the game I love with the next generation of athletes who will hopefully be as rewarded by the game as I have been. I was a health and exercise physiology major at Ursinus and I now teach health and physical education at Tredyffrin/Easttown Middle School.

Ursinus challenged me by helping me become a more resilient person, which has been very helpful as I navigate early adulthood. The college also taught me how important it is to have a strong support system for both the ups and downs in life. My Ursinus family is still very important to me, and I would not be where I am today without them.