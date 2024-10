Students in Studio Capstone Painting I taught by Professors Sarah Kaufman and David Aipperspach visited museums and gallery spaces across Philadelphia including The Print Center, The Rosenwald-Wolf Gallery at University of the Arts, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

