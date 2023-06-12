2022 Hall of Fame Inductees
Congratulations to the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees! Read the list of alumni and their accomplishments here.
The following alumni were welcomed into the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for Athletes on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Trish Del Femine Gitt ’82 received the Adele Boyd Award.
Jessica Furman ’07 (gymnastics)
Matt Granteed ’08 (men’s track and field)
Molly Guntli McDonald ’07 (women’s basketball)
Megan Hines ’11 (field hockey)
Brian Hrynczyszyn ’08 (football)
Victor E. Jaramillo ’12 (football)
Christa Johnson ’09 (women’s track and field and women’s cross country)
John Noonan ’09 (men’s basketball)
Alyssa Thren Fraley ’12 (field hockey and women’s lacrosse)
Michelle Wimmer ’11 (field hockey)
View the photo gallery from the event
View the recorded livestream of the event on YouTube
Read more about the accomplishments of the 2022 Honorees here.
Quick Links
Contact
Alumni Relations Team
Email: ucalumni@ursinus.edu
Phone: 610-409-3585