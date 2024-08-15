Wellness Fair for Faculty and Staff

Join New U on Wednesday, October 23 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Floy Lewis Bakes Center.

Local Vendors

Raffle Prizes

Massages (Appointment Needed)

Health Screenings (Appointment Needed)

Flu Shots (Appointment Needed)

Earn a Wellness Point(s)

BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch)

Annual Flu shots

Wegmans will be administering flu shots during the Wellness Fair. Influenza (flu) vaccines protect against the four influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. You will need your insurance information when registering.

Healthy Measures will be offering Biometrics Screenings and Chair Massages at the Fair. There are a limited number of spots so please sign up today.

No Cost Biometric Screening

No cost to employees

12-minute appointments

Simple finger stick for cholesterol and glucose

No fasting required

Blood results in 5 minutes

Screenings include blood pressure and BMI

All results are reviewed with a Health Educator

Completely Confidential – no results shared with employer

Chair Massages