Wellness Fair for Faculty and Staff
Theme: Your Passport to Wellness
Join New U on Wednesday, October 23 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Floy Lewis Bakes Center.
- Local Vendors
- Raffle Prizes
- Massages (Appointment Needed)
- Health Screenings (Appointment Needed)
- Flu Shots (Appointment Needed)
- Earn a Wellness Point(s)
- BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch)
Annual Flu shots
Wegmans will be administering flu shots during the Wellness Fair. Influenza (flu) vaccines protect against the four influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. You will need your insurance information when registering.
Healthy Measures will be offering Biometrics Screenings and Chair Massages at the Fair. There are a limited number of spots so please sign up today.
No Cost Biometric Screening
- No cost to employees
- 12-minute appointments
- Simple finger stick for cholesterol and glucose
- No fasting required
- Blood results in 5 minutes
- Screenings include blood pressure and BMI
- All results are reviewed with a Health Educator
- Completely Confidential – no results shared with employer
Chair Massages
- Enjoy a relaxing 12-minute chair massage
- No cost to employees
- Licensed Massage Therapists
