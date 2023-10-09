Environmental Policy Class Visits Harrisburg

Students in Dr. Berry’s Environmental Policy class visited Harrisburg to meet with elected officials and Ursinus College alums to learn about policymaking from the people who do it every day.

Dr. Berry is ensuring students not only learn about theory, but also experience the places and meet the people who put these ideas into practice. - P. Hurley

Our class was honored to be introduced on the House and Senate floors, and had conversations with Representative Joe Webster and Senator Tracy Pennycuick about environmental issues in UC’s district, as well as meeting with UC alums, Representatives Brennan and Malagari, and staff from Senator Haywood’s office.

From riparian buffers to e-waste, we got an inside scoop on environmental priorities in the state, as well as how our elected officials got to their careers in public policy. Students commented that the trip helped them put what we are learning in class into perspective, and that it helped them understand some of the complexities of environmental policymaking in new ways.

We are grateful to Senator Pennycuick, Representative Webster, Representative Brennan, and Representative Malagari for welcoming us in the capitol, as well as to Senator Haywood’s team, who so generously shared their time with us.