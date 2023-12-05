Congratulations to the 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees! Read the full list of inductees and their accomplishments here.

The following alumni were welcomed into the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for Athletes on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Patrick Curry ’01 will be receiving the Blanche B. Schultz Award

Albert N. Desiderio ’12, football and men’s track and field

Emily A. Durkin ’04, women’s lacrosse

Lauren (Washam) Ingram ’07, women’s soccer

Stephen Kingsland ’10, wrestling

Allison Pfrommer ’13, softball

Christopher Rountree ’13, football and men’s track and field

Christopher M. Smith ’12, swimming

Karen (Wendler) Garfield ’07, field hockey

Taylor Weidensaul-Thomas ’11, field hockey

