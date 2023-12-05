2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
Congratulations to the 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees! Read the full list of inductees and their accomplishments here.
The following alumni were welcomed into the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for Athletes on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Patrick Curry ’01 will be receiving the Blanche B. Schultz Award
Albert N. Desiderio ’12, football and men’s track and field
Emily A. Durkin ’04, women’s lacrosse
Lauren (Washam) Ingram ’07, women’s soccer
Stephen Kingsland ’10, wrestling
Allison Pfrommer ’13, softball
Christopher Rountree ’13, football and men’s track and field
Christopher M. Smith ’12, swimming
Karen (Wendler) Garfield ’07, field hockey
Taylor Weidensaul-Thomas ’11, field hockey
View the photo gallery from the event here.
View the recording of the event here.
Read the accomplishments of the 2023 inductees here.
