UCARE Kicked-Off PA Voter Registration!

On Wednesday, March 20th, UCARE & UC Votes kicked off our biannual nonpartisan Voter Registration tabling! Be sure to register before the April 8th PA Primary Election Deadline. The Election is April 23, 2024.

Stop by to check and/or update your registration status, register to vote, learn about what’s on the upcoming ballot, & more! Tabling will continue happening in Olin Plaza on the following dates:

Wed. 3/20: 11:45am-1:30pm

Wed. 3/27: 11:15am-1:30pm

Mon. 4/1: 11:15am-1:30pm

Tues. 4/2: 11:15am-1:30pm

Wed. 4/3: 11:15am-1:30pm

Thurs. 4/4: 11:15am-1:30pm

Fri. 4/5: 11:15am-1:30pm

Mon. 4/8: 11:00am-1:30pm (Voter Registration Deadline!)

Interested in supporting our campus community in raising awareness about voting? Join our UC Votes team by emailing UCARE@ursinus.edu.