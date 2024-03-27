Student Organizations
Muslim Student Association
March 27, 2024
A Muslim student group, entitled Muslim Student Association, that maintains the traditions of the faith through various activities.
The all-purpose Meditation Chapel located in Bomberger Hall is available for daily prayers and other worship opportunities. The M.S.A. invites Muslim students to share in their activities and encourages non-Muslims to visit their weekly prayer meetings and learn about Islam.
What we coordinate:
- Bi-weekly Monday Meetings from 12-1pm
- Celebration of holidays