Search
Home Student Organizations Muslim Student Association

Student Organizations

Muslim Student Association

March 27, 2024

A Muslim student group, entitled Muslim Student Association, that maintains the traditions of the faith through various activities.

The all-purpose Meditation Chapel located in Bomberger Hall is available for daily prayers and other worship opportunities. The M.S.A. invites Muslim students to share in their activities and encourages non-Muslims to visit their weekly prayer meetings and learn about Islam.

What we coordinate:

  • Bi-weekly Monday Meetings from 12-1pm
  • Celebration of holidays