Nzadi Keita Returns for Book Launch

Collegeville—Ursinus welcomes the return of one of its own, as long time teacher and Poet-in-Residence Nzadi Keita returns to Ursinus April 9 for the launch of her new poetry collection, Migration Letters (Beacon Press). Keita retired in 2023 after twenty-five years teaching creative writing and literature courses at as Professor of English. Her new collection “reflects on intimate aspects of Black history, culture, and identity, revealing an uncommon gaze on working-class Philadelphia from the 1960s to the present day.” Sonia Sanchez writes, “As if entering a darkroom, Sister M. Nzadi Keita has entered the silences surrounding Black working-class migrants, transforming their lives, and carved that quiet, steady living into photographs.” Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown observes, “Migration Letters is a book of poems that has at its heart the question of cognitive dissonance in Black people who survive, participate, and thrive in an America they cannot fully trust.”

The reading will be held in Schellhase Commons 105 at 4:30 pm. Copies of Migration Letters will be available for purchase, thanks to the Ursinus College bookstore.