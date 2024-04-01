The Ursinus Volleyball Club plays twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from 10-11pm in the FLB. We accept all levels of players from retired high school athletes to people who have never touched a volleyball in their life. We are always willing to help people learn and even teach some of our own tricks!

Our main goal is to have fun and we highly encourage others to join. We don’t take ourselves too seriously; we’re competitive but it is very laid back . Everyone is welcome to join at any time during the year, all you have to do is show up! Come for volleyball, stay for friends, fun and good ole competition!