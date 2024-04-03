Beloved Community Awards Presented
The 2024 Beloved Community Awards were presented on March 26 to college recipients: Maddie Benfield ’25, Cayden Johnson ’25, Marqus Hunter, Marion McKinney, Johannes Karreth, and Patricia Lott. In addition, the awards ceremony recognized community partners who have distinguished themselves by their commitment to building the Beloved Community.
The Sycamore Award for Community Engagement is awarded to a student, a staff member, a faculty member, and a member of the community from off campus, who is nominated for their outstanding commitment to community building though engagement with Ursinus.
- Madison Benfield ’25
- Marqus Hunter - Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Student Athlete Services - Ursinus College
- Patricia Lott, Ph.D. - Assistant Professor of American Studies, African American and Africana Studies, and English - Ursinus.
- M. Seamus Clune, Ph.D - Principal - Perkiomen Valley Middle School East
The Inclusion and Equity Award is given to a student, a staff member, a faculty member, and members of the community from off campus, who have each been nominated by their colleagues and peers.
- Cayden Johnson ’25
- Johannes Karreth - Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations
- Marion McKinney - Director of Student Engagement
- The Fifth Grade Teaching Team at Schwenksville Elementary School:
Rachel Barth, Jason Basile, Lauren Krauss, Megan Maharaj, Beth Lycosky, Matthew Young, Krista Venza, Principal