Beloved Community Awards Presented

The Sycamore Award for Community Engagement is awarded to a student, a staff member, a faculty member, and a member of the community from off campus, who is nominated for their outstanding commitment to community building though engagement with Ursinus.

Madison Benfield ’25

Marqus Hunter - Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Student Athlete Services - Ursinus College

Patricia Lott, Ph.D. - Assistant Professor of American Studies, African American and Africana Studies, and English - Ursinus.

M. Seamus Clune, Ph.D - Principal - Perkiomen Valley Middle School East



The Inclusion and Equity Award is given to a student, a staff member, a faculty member, and members of the community from off campus, who have each been nominated by their colleagues and peers.