Celebrating One Year of BearShare
BearShare started as a project out of Dr. Joseph’s waste capstone in 2022, and was picked up as an ongoing program in the Fall of 2023 by the Department of Environment and Sustainability and the Office of Sustainability on campus. This spring, we’re celebrating our first full year of BearShare pop-up markets. What a year it’s been!
Here’s what happened:
769 people attended a BearShare event
50 students volunteered
320 people took an item from a BearShare event
We received 660 pounds of donations to BearShare
We gave away 562 pounds of items at BearShare events
Thanks for sharing, Bears! We can’t wait to see you in the fall!
Quick Links
Contact
Dr. Brie Berry
bberry@ursinus.edu
Related Topics
Student Life