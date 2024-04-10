Participants shopping at a BearShare event
Homepage News Celebrating One Year of BearShare

BearShare started as a project out of Dr. Joseph’s waste capstone in 2022, and was picked up as an ongoing program in the Fall of 2023 by the Department of Environment and Sustainability and the Office of Sustainability on campus. This spring, we’re celebrating our first full year of BearShare pop-up markets. What a year it’s been! 

by Brie Berry

Here’s what happened:
769 people attended a BearShare event
50 students volunteered
320 people took an item from a BearShare event
We received 660 pounds of donations to BearShare
We gave away 562 pounds of items at BearShare events

Thanks for sharing, Bears! We can’t wait to see you in the fall!

