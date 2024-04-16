New 10k student teacher funding in PA: Act Now!

The PA Student Teacher Support Program will help address critical teacher shortages across Pennsylvania and ensure students have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

The program will provide eligible student teachers with up to $15,000 in stipends and applications are available now at pheaa.org/StudentTeacher.

This student teacher stipend program will help address the shortage of teachers in Pennsylvania by addressing the financial strain caused by student teaching requirements. The program provides financial support to students enrolled in a PA Department of Education approved teacher preparation program and who are completing their student teaching requirements.

Pennsylvania student teachers who are enrolled at a higher education institution in Pennsylvania for the fall and spring semesters of the 2024-25 academic year can apply at pheaa.org/StudentTeacher. The program will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

The program will provide $10,000 to student teachers who meet the program requirements, with an additional $5,000 available to student teachers working in high-need areas. To qualify for the stipend, students must commit to working as teachers in Pennsylvania for a minimum of three years after completing their education and must be enrolled in an approved PDE Educator Preparation Program at a higher education institution in the Commonwealth.

For more information regarding the PA Student Teacher Support Program and eligibility, please visit pheaa.org/StudentTeacher.