The Great Bear Book Share
Calling all UC students: We want YOUR used CIE books in The Great Bear Book Share! We’re collecting used CIE texts from both CIE 100 & CIE 200 to redistribute to our incoming first-year students.
Collection is happening from April 29 - May 10 in the following locations on campus:
- IDC Lobby
- Pfahler 112
- 1st Floor, Myrin Library
- Center for Writing and Speaking (3rd Floor, Olin)
- Sustainable Move-Out Tent (Behind BPS)
Questions? Contact bearshare@ursinus.edu
Contact
Dr. Brie Berry
bberry@ursinus.edu
Department of Environment & Sustainability
