2024 Chemistry Awards

Chemistry 2024 Awards Winners Posing with their Awards

On Wednesday May 1st the Chemistry Department honored some of our students for their hard work and dedication. We are so proud of all our students and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them!

Award Winners (left to right):

Jake Sasso - The American Chemical Society Scholastic Achievement Award and the Ronald E. Hess Chemistry Department Award for Outstanding Pre-Health Student

Danny Leach - The American Chemical Society Scholastic Achievement Award

Sam Houser - The Chemistry Laboratory Technique Award

Matt Burns - The Chemistry Laboratory Technique Award

Alexandra Bender - The William L. Lettinger Chemistry Award and the The ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry

Julia Shoemaker - The American Chemical Society Award in Organic Chemistry and the The American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry

Alannah Miller - The American Chemical Society Award in Analytical Chemistry

Not Pictured:

Ryan Zhuge - Ursinus College First-Year Chemistry Achievement Award

Kurt Glaeser - The Ursinus College Chemistry Department Award in Organic Chemistry

CONGRATULATIONS!!!