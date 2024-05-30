ursinus.edu
Fall 2023 Magazine Cover
Summer 2023 Digital magazine Cover
Spring 2023 cover
View all issues

Ursinus Magazine

Talia Argondezzi

Talia Argondezzi

An English professor and Center for Writing and Speaking director, her humor and satire work can often be found in McSweeney’s and The New Yorker, among other outlets. Her book, Lean the F— Out, prompts readers to find their happiness. Meet Talia.

Where to Next

Go to Ursinus News

Submit a Class Note

Share your news and photos with the Ursinus community. With our new format, we encourage class notes to have a photo if possible. From meet-ups with alumni, births, weddings and more, we invite you to share your news. 

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
Include your full name here.
text field
text field
required e-mail address field
required textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)
checkbox field
Type of Announcement

Submit a Story

This is the introduction text for the story submission form.

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
required e-mail address field
text field
text field
textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)