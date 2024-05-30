Future50: A Scholarship Inititaive

Ursinus changes lives.

By contributing to scholarships, you can, too.

In today’s complex and ever-changing world, financing a college education can be daunting. With the help of donors who are supporting Future50: A Scholarship Initiative, Ursinus students can worry less about how they will pay for their education and focus instead on the opportunities that await. Through this initiative, we aim to secure new funding for 50 no-loan scholarships of $5,000 for students before the start of the 2024-25 academic year. You can help! Gifts of all amounts add up to make a difference through this initiative.

Support Future50

