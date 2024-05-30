ursinus.edu
Fall 2023 Magazine Cover
Summer 2023 Digital magazine Cover
Spring 2023 cover
View all issues

Ursinus Magazine

Future50 ad

Future50: A Scholarship Inititaive

Ursinus changes lives.
By contributing to scholarships, you can, too.
In today’s complex and ever-changing world, financing a college education can be daunting. With the help of donors who are supporting Future50: A Scholarship Initiative, Ursinus students can worry less about how they will pay for their education and focus instead on the opportunities that await. Through this initiative, we aim to secure new funding for 50 no-loan scholarships of $5,000 for students before the start of the 2024-25 academic year. You can help! Gifts of all amounts add up to make a difference through this initiative.

Support Future50

Where to Next

Go to Ursinus News

Submit a Class Note

Share your news and photos with the Ursinus community. With our new format, we encourage class notes to have a photo if possible. From meet-ups with alumni, births, weddings and more, we invite you to share your news. 

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
Include your full name here.
text field
text field
required e-mail address field
required textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)
checkbox field
Type of Announcement

Submit a Story

This is the introduction text for the story submission form.

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
required e-mail address field
text field
text field
textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)