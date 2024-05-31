Ursinus Board of Trustees Appoints New Members

The Ursinus College Board of Trustees elected four new members during its spring meeting on May 10, 2024. Rob G. Gilfillan IV ’91, Mark Hinkel ’85, Hoyt Jones III ’80, P’06, P’09, and David S. Kovach ’90, P’21 will begin their four-year terms on July 1, 2024.

They joined Michael A. Pizzi ’96, who was elected to the board during the trustees’ fall 2023 meeting.

“I’m proud to welcome five distinguished alumni to our Board of Trustees,” Ursinus President Robyn Hannigan said. “Their exemplary leadership and commitment to their alma mater is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to working with them to fulfill our mission and strategic priorities with unwavering dedication to our students’ success and well-being, and to the advancement of our college.”

Rob Gilfillan is president of Cenero, an audio visual and conferencing integration firm that he cofounded in 1999. Th company designs, delivers, and manages enterprise-based presentation and meeting environments for fortune 1000 organizations throughout the world. For Ursinus, Gilfillan is highly engaged with the U-Imagine Center for Integrative and Entrepreneurial Studies, serving on its advisory board, judging the annual BEAR Innovation competition, and serving as a speaker and panelist for the U-Innovate competition.

Mark Hinkel is an experienced leader in the personal and beauty care industry, serving as chief administrative officer at Accupac, Inc. before his retirement. He has broad experience in the outsource contract manufacturing industry, with expert knowledge in the merchandising and manufacturing of some of the world’s biggest personal and beauty care products and brands. For Ursinus, Hinkel and his wife, Lisa, established the Mark ’85 and Lisa ’83 Hinkel President’s Innovation Fund to support the College Innovation Council.

Hoyt Jones is president of Jerseys Mike’s Subs, a privately held American submarine sandwich franchise chain headquartered in Manasquan, N.J., a role he has held for the past 16 years. Under his leadership, the company has been recognized for its philanthropy, supporting numerous charitable causes every March during its Month of Giving initiative. He has been recognized by Purdue University, where he earned his master’s and doctoral degrees, for his distinguished service and leadership.

David Kovach is managing partner at Kistler Tiffany Advisors, a greater Philadelphia area investment firm that manages assets for families and business owners. Kovach is an active volunteer in his community and serves Ursinus through its Athletics Advisory Council. He is a founding member and the current chair of the Bear2Bear Benefit and Bash committee, which supports the Bear2Bear Student Emergency Fund for students facing temporary financial hardship. He also established the Dave Kovach ’90 Annual Scholarship Fund.

Mike Pizzi is managing director, head of technology, and chairman and CEO of the Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association and the Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. He also served as head of digital direct and co‐head of equity administration at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, leading E*TRADE’s direct‐to-consumer, digital self‐directed business, and co‐leading the equity administration business. He is highly engaged with Ursinus through various alumni events.

The new trustees join the board under the leadership of chair Joseph M. DeSimone ’86, P’12, the Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering at Stanford University.