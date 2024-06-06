ursinus.edu
Fall 2023 Magazine Cover
Summer 2023 Digital magazine Cover
Spring 2023 cover
View all issues

Ursinus Magazine

Sophia Bush '26 (left) as Peter Pan; Annie Zulick '25 (right) as Captain Darling.

Neverland Reimagined

What if Peter Pan isn’t the hero and Captain Hook isn’t the villain? That’s the premise behind Captain Darling, a dark, feminist adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic story of Peter Pan written by Ursinus College graduate Kate Isabel Foley ’23.  It made its world premiere on the Lenfest Theater stage in April and was the first-ever student-authored play directed by Associate Professor and Chair of Theater Meghan Brodie ’00.

Foley, a novelist and playwright from Lebanon, Pa., who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in playwriting, wrote Captain Darling as a distinguished honors project in theater and English while she was an Ursinus student.

“I hope this story serves as a reminder to us all that, too often, heroes and villains are not the people we expect them to be, and that we should never stop asking questions,” Foley said.

Hear from the Ursinus alum as she talks about her journey from student to playwright. 

View Video

Where to Next

Go to Ursinus News

Submit a Class Note

Share your news and photos with the Ursinus community. With our new format, we encourage class notes to have a photo if possible. From meet-ups with alumni, births, weddings and more, we invite you to share your news. 

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
Include your full name here.
text field
text field
required e-mail address field
required textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)
checkbox field
Type of Announcement

Submit a Story

This is the introduction text for the story submission form.

All fields marked with asterisk (*) are required.

required text field
required e-mail address field
text field
text field
textarea field
file attachment field
(50 MB max)