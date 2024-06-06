Honoring Our Alumni
Each year, Ursinus celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding alumni and standout graduating students with the annual presentation of the Alumni Awards. Ursinus Magazine proudly salutes this year’s winners: (Pictured, from l-r): Jeevan S. Sekhar ’99 (Alumni Humanitarian Award); Gail L. Heinemeyer ’72 (Alumni Service Award); Sophie K. Louis ’24 (Senior Alumni Award); Arlene A. McLean ’62 (Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award); Esther Akande ’24 (Senior Alumni Award); Judith A. Rippert ’86 (Alumni Professional Achievement Award). Not pictured: Caroline Yodice ’15 (Alumni Rising Star Award).