Summer Upgrade: A New Look for Lower Wismer and Dining Options

This summer, Lower Wismer and its dining options are getting a major upgrade to be completed just in time for the fall 2024 semester.

With leveled flooring, brighter lighting, and brand new mid-century modern furniture, it’s sure to become a favorite hangout among students. What’s more, the a la carte options will feature a first-of-its-kind rotation. Different menu concepts will rotate through the space on a biweekly basis.

We will also be introducing mobile ordering powered by GrubHub at all food pick up locations. Order ahead, and skip the line! Also, look for exciting upgrades to the Smart Market which will transition to an Amazon Walk-Out store for convenient shopping. More details to come!

View Renderings>