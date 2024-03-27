President Hannigan Honored with 2024 “Above and Beyond” Award

Ursinus College President Robyn Hannigan was honored among the 50 most influential and thought-provoking women in Pennsylvania at City & State PA’s Above & Beyond Gala on March 26 in Philadelphia.

City & State PA is a premier multimedia news organization that dedicates its coverage to the commonwealth’s state and local government. At this annual event, honorees included women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their fields and made significant contributions to society. They were based on nominations from readers, and Hannigan was selected from a field of more than 500 nominees.

Hannigan, a scientist and entrepreneur, cited her passion for college access when talking to City & State PA about her nomination. She said, “There have been people throughout my life reaching down to pull me up. My story illustrates the transformational power of higher education. I want other kids like me to find their way.”

The 2024 honorees include women who have become powerful change-makers in areas like medicine, higher education, and cross-cultural understanding.