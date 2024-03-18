Ursinus Secures $1 Million in Federal Funding for Main Street Revitalization

It is among $12 million allotted for local projects through the U.S. Congress’s Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request program.

Ursinus College has been awarded $1 million in funding through the U.S. Congress’s Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request program. It will support revitalization of the 400 block of the Main Street corridor.

“Collegeville is a vibrant place destined to thrive and we’re fortunate to be embedded in the heart of its downtown,” President Robyn Hannigan said. “I extend my gratitude to Congresswoman Madeleine Dean; our many community partners, including Collegeville officials and community organization leaders from throughout the neighboring area; and Ursinus alumni, who wrote letters of support advocating for this initiative.”

Each member of the U.S. House of Representatives is allowed 15 CPF requests. Dean championed funding for 14 projects within her fourth district of Pennsylvania. This funding, included in the first of two government funding packages, helps address some of the most pressing needs throughout Berks and Montgomery Counties, according to a press release from Dean’s office.

This is the first time in Ursinus history that the college has received federal CDS funding.