From Science Fiction to Reality: Axolotl Research and its Potential in Modern Medicine

For his Summer Fellows research, Connor Evangelisto ’25 is looking at the regeneration abilities of axolotls and their potential to change modern medicine forever

Throughout history, advancements in medicine have turned the seemingly impossible into reality. In fact, many may have even considered these revelations to be miraculous. Could regeneration in humans be the next “miracle?”

The answer could lie with axolotls, and Connor Evangelisto ’25 is exploring them in his Summer Fellows research.

Axolotls possess the remarkable ability to regenerate limbs and extremities when they are lost or damaged. Evangelisto’s research focus is understanding how neurons migrate in conjunction with glial cells within the spinal cord of axolotls after injury. He is conducting the work under Professor of Biology Ellen Dawley.

“I came to Ursinus largely because I wanted to work in this lab, to adopt an axolotl, and to study them closely,” Evangelisto explained. “While many people dream of exploring Mars or the moon, there are still so many underwater species we know little about.”

Axolotls, a type of salamander, are commonly bred in laboratories for research purposes. They exhibit paedomorphic, meaning they retain their juvenile characteristics and external gills instead of transitioning to life on land. These cold-blooded creatures can live for 10-15 years in a suitable environment.

Evangelisto is hopeful that his research will have potential applications in healthcare.

“When people hear ‘regeneration,’ they often think of comic book characters like Wolverine,” Evangelisto noted. “It sounds like science fiction. But I hope that the practical applications could one day assist people with disabilities or amputations.”

While the idea of regeneration becoming a reality in healthcare might still be far off, Evangelisto has observed promising early signs. Some imaging has revealed specific glial cells moving in a coordinated manner, though these findings are not sufficient for drawing conclusions. By the end of the summer, Evangelisto aims to compile all his imaging data into a comprehensive reference that illustrates regeneration at different stages, aiming to benefit future undergraduate researchers.

Evangelisto encourages students interested in the Summer Fellows program to seize the opportunity.

“It’s an excellent chance to gain lab experience, practice writing papers, and much more,” Evangelisto emphasized. “It’s a valuable experience that all Ursinus students should consider.”