Professor Ryan Walvoord awarded Organic Syntheses Summer Research Grant

Each summer, the publication Organic Syntheses, Inc. funds competitive research grants for faculty at principally undergraduate institutions. For the next two years, Chemistry Professor Ryan Walvoord has been awarded $16k to investigate a new method for converting C-O to C-N bonds in constructing fluorescent molecules. This award will specifically fund two Ursinus chemistry summer student research for a 10-week period. The remaining funds supports research and materials. This exciting research opportunity began this summer with Cael Milbourne ’25 who worked alongside Prof. Walvoord for 10 weeks. https://www.orgsyn.org/ospuigrants.aspx