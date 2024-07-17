Communications Committee updates and invitation to engage

The committee now has four members, and we invite you to join if you are interested. Please email mcunningham@ursinus.edu. We have decided on the goals for FY25 to be centered around awareness to campus roles, individuals, and events. We have heard from you that people want to know ‘who does what?’ and more about programming and events that happen in areas you may not be as connected to.



As a reminder, there is a Faculty & Staff Facebook group (unaffiliated officially with the college, but managed by college staff) that can serve as an online community for sharing updates, questions, events, etc.

If you would like to send ideas, questions, or concerns to the communications committee, please do so by either emailing us directly, or using this anonymous form link.