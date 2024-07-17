Thank You and Payment Information

Registration is not complete until the payment of $55 per person is received.

Please use the QR code below to visit Venmo to complete payment. Be sure to write “Lenape Symposium” in the comment field.

Thank you for completing the Lenape Symposium registration form. We look forward to seeing you in August!

FAQs

Q - Can I pay using a credit card or debit card?

A - Yes. You can use a company, organization, or personal credit card or debit card via Venmo.

Q - Can I call to give you my credit card number over the phone?

A - No. Unfortunately, we cannot take cards directly at this time.

Q - How will I know my payment has gone through? Will I receive a receipt?

A - Venmo will acknowledge payment completion on your screen. It will likely appear on your statement as “Venmo”. It should also appear in your transaction history. We will send you a confirmation email once the payment has been reconciled to our registration lists. This is usually completed in the evenings Monday through Friday.

Q - What if I don’t have a Venmo Account?

A - You can use someone else’s Venmo account to pay using your credit card - just be sure not to save the card to their account. *Be sure to let us know what account name you are using so we can correctly credit your account. This can be done in the registration form at the time of registration or via email to mkelly@ursinus.edu.

OR You can set up a Venmo Account in just a few minutes and decide if you would like to save your card information to the account or not.

Other Questions?

If you have questions about payment, accessibility, or the symposium in general, please contact Monique Kelly, Director of Community Engagement and Internal Programs at mkelly@ursinus.edu.



