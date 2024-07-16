Liana Davis ’26 awarded American Chemical Society scholarship

We are excited to share the news that Liana Davis was awarded a scholarship from the American Chemical Society (ACS). The ACS Scholars Program supports undergraduate students from historically underrepresented groups in the chemical sciences, majoring in chemistry-related disciplines, and intending to pursue chemistry-related careers. Each year, more than 300 eligible students nationwide are awarded up to $5,000.

Liana is a rising junior at Ursinus majoring in both Chemistry and Spanish. In addition to her contribution to Chemistry research, Liana is also a member of Scholars in Service here at Ursinus, making her a star in and out of the classroom. Way to go Liana!