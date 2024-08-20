Crigler Program Gives Students Opportunity to Adjust to Life at Ursinus

The W.R. Crigler Program & Summer Experience, run by the Institute for Inclusion and Equity, offers incoming first-year students the opportunity to earn credits while getting accustomed to life at Ursinus College

With the fall semester fast approaching, some students have been ahead of the curve and in the classroom preparing for their college experiences.

The W.R. Crigler Program & Summer Experience, run by the Institute for Inclusion and Equity, offers incoming first-year students the opportunity to earn credits while getting accustomed to life at Ursinus College. The program, which is named after W. Robert “Bob” Crigler ’56, the first African-American graduate from Ursinus, offers students a four-credit course, workshops, and campus events in order to build a connection to the campus and fellow students.

Jawan McSwiggan ’28 is an incoming first-year student from Philadelphia. An aspiring forensic scientist, McSwiggan first heard about the program during an overnight visit to Ursinus during his senior year of high school.

“I actually saw the opportunity on a flyer around campus and thought it would be great to come to Ursinus early, earn some credit, and get comfortable with campus,” McSwiggan said.

Over the three-week program starting in late July, students are provided with a structured schedule that gives them the chance to get in the rhythm of the typical school year. Along with the four credits worth of classes they are taking, students are also given the chance to build positive habits through the workshops and events provided.

“They taught us about meditation and how to be one with our minds, which I enjoy,” McSwiggan said. “I’ll typically meditate now either before breakfast or after our morning class.”

Orianna Oliver ’28 is another incoming first-year student who participated in this year’s program. The Drexel Hill, Pa., native attended cyber school throughout high school and found great value in the community-building aspect of the three-week experience.

“Although we’re going through this transition period, it’s been awesome talking to people and seeing the little community we’re building,” Oliver said.

The program is led by Coordinator Marion McKinney and all classes are taught by Ursinus faculty members. The smaller class sizes before the official start of the academic year gives Crigler students more time with their professors.

“I have a class with [Assistant Professor of Philosophy] Andrea Warmack and it’s cool to realize that I can talk to professors one-on-one outside of class and they are actively engaged and interested in what we’re talking about,” McSwiggan said.

One unique aspect of the program is the mentors, who are current Ursinus students, including former Crigler students. They are responsible for running the workshops and putting together campus events for the students.

“I don’t think there’s been a single day where I did not laugh with the mentors,” Oliver said. “Crigler has been a beautiful experience, and they have enhanced it.”

Crigler students will still have the opportunity to participate in weekly study hall sessions, monthly seminars, and mentoring with peers and staff as the school year rolls on. For McSwiggan, he hopes to continue with the Crigler program in a different capacity come next year.

“I definitely want to be a mentor for the program next year,” McSwiggan said.