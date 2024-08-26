Strength in Research: Pair of Ursinus Students Present at National Strength and Conditioning Association Convention

Rianne Moll ’25 and David Kenny ’25 presented their research at the National Strength and Conditioning Association Convention in early July, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Health Sciences Kyle Beyer.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is one of the premier organizations in the world for advancing science and education in the field. Every year, the NSCA hosts a national conference in different cities across the United States. In 2024, the conference came to Baltimore, which presented the unique opportunity for Ursinus students to get involved.

Rianne Moll ’25 and David Kenny ’25 presented their research at the NSCA Convention in early July, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Health Sciences Kyle Beyer. At Ursinus. Beyer directs the Resistance, Exercise, Physiology, and Sport (REPS) Lab. The duo were students in Beyer’s lab for a couple of years, conducting research on a variety of topics.

Beyer, a member of the NSCA since 2012, presented at the conference in the past, but this marked the first time Ursinus students participated since Beyer arrived in 2021.

“When I went to my first conference, it was a cool and different experience that got me really excited,” Beyer said. “So, for me to share that and bring students is more rewarding for me than anything else.”

This year, the convention focused on studies related to COVID-19. Kenny focused his research on KN-95 masks and their effects on exercise. He found that despite participants saying it was harder, the data showed that the mask had no effects on exercise itself. He presented his findings on a poster at the event.

Moll’s presentation was a continuation of research she did in partnership with Madison Vinovrski ’24, who also studied under Beyer. It focused on how specific music affects the perception of exercise performance and the actual performance itself.

Moll put together the presentation, poster, and abstract to present at the conference. Out of about 50 undergraduate researchers, Moll was nominated as a finalist for top undergraduate researcher. After giving her presentation, she was given the distinction as the top undergraduate researcher at the conference.

“I was presenting at the same time and NSCA staff ran over to me and told me to go to Rianne’s poster for a big announcement,” Beyer said. “It was really cool, especially seeing when she found out that she won.”

The convention provided a great real-world experience for Kenny and Moll to present their research and network within the strength and conditioning community. It also gave professionals in the industry an inside look at the research opportunities provided to undergraduate students at Ursinus College.

“I think the opportunities our undergraduates are given to do research and activities like this is what makes Ursinus special,” Beyer said.