Two Ursinus Students Earn Prestigious Goldwater Scholarships

Grace DeCostanza ’25 and Kacey La ’25 earned the prestigious Goldwater Scholarship, which is awarded to students who intend to pursue a research career in natural science, mathematics, or engineering

For nearly four decades, The Barry Goldwater Scholarship in Excellence in Education Foundation has rewarded college students for their work in STEM fields. Ursinus College is again proudly represented.

Grace DeCostanza ’25 and Kacey La ’25 earned the honor this year, the foundation announced in the spring. The scholarship is awarded to students who intend to pursue a research career in natural science, mathematics, or engineering. Out of a pool of more than 5,000 students, DeCostanza and La were two of the 1,353 winners.

La is a double major in computer science and math from Reading, Pa. Throughout the application process, he deeply reflected on whether he wanted to pursue a career in research. Once he was awarded the scholarship, he said it validated all the hard work he put into his studies and the support network around him.

“I think the Goldwater speaks more to the support and mentorship I received from all the amazing professors in the math and computer science department, which I am just especially grateful for,” La said.

After graduation in May, La is going to pursue is doctorate in computer science with the goal of becoming an educator. He credits his Ursinus experience for helping make him who he is today.

“Having an Ursinus education helped me see the world in different perspectives and think more critically, especially in such a tightly committed community,” La said. “The people I’ve met here changed my life and allowed me to become I think the best version of myself.”

DeCostanza is a biochemistry and molecular biology major, with minors in chemistry and health and society from Hackettstown, N.J. She boasts a wide range of research experience across different disciplines, including studying at an inorganic chemistry lab as a scholar intern in Marburg, Germany, and working as an intern at the University of Pennsylvania under Penn Professor of Chemistry Marisa Kozlowski. There, she participated in a catalyst research development Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program.

“It’s an honor to be given this award,” DeCostanza said. “The resources that are now available to me through the Goldwater network are invaluable.”

At Ursinus, DeCostanza has been a member of the Yost Lab since her freshman year, and has served as a teaching assistant, tutor, and first-year advisor. She is also the president of the Ursinus chapter of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. After graduation, DeCostanza will be pursuing a doctorate in chemistry, with the goal of becoming a professor with her own lab group at an R1 university. She also hopes her path will bring her back to doing research in Germany.

“Ursinus has helped me to become not only a good scientist, but a well-rounded one,” DeCostanza said. “The early access to labs, close relationships with professors, and personalized mentorship has helped me to make the most of my undergraduate education and has opened many doors for me.”