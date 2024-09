Ursinus Officially Unveils Renovated Lower Wismer

On Friday afternoon, Ursinus College officially unveiled the new renovations to the Lower Wismer dining hall. The ceremony included remarks from President Robyn Hannigan., along with the official ribbon cutting, welcoming students to their new dining space. Ursinus dining also provided free samples of some of the great food options that will be available over the course of the school year.

Lower Wismer’s renovations began after the conclusion of the Spring 2024 semester as crews worked tirelessly through the summer. The space now includes leveled flooring, brighter lighting, and updated furniture. The dining areas were also overhauled with new equipment, as the dining options will rotate on a bi-weekly basis. The renovations also came with the introduction of mobile ordering powered by GrubHub.