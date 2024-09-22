Volunteers Needed for the Wellness Fair

The New U Committee needs volunteers to help with the Wellness Fair on Wednesday, October 23. Volunteers are needed to help set up, vendor registration, monitoring the welcome and raffle tables during the fair and to help breakdown. Set up would begin at 9 am and the fair is scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm.

Any amount of time you can offer would be greatly appreciated. Please reach out to healthyworkplace@ursinus.edu with your availability.